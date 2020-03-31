AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,336 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE T opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

