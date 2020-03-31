BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 32,471 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

