BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $49.50 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,098 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $165.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.20. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,489,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

