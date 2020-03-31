295 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $255.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.99 and its 200 day moving average is $306.66.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.62.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.