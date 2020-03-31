Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,650,000 after buying an additional 234,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,426 shares of company stock valued at $90,232 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

