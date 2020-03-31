Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,431,000 after buying an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 84,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,541,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 544.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after buying an additional 167,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

NYSE:ROK opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.