Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $106,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,968,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,597,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,772,000 after purchasing an additional 861,141 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.