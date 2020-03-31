Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 947,202 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 947,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $46,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,261,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the period.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.28 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $590.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

