Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $22,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Insiders have acquired 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

