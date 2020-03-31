Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

ZM stock opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,886.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,400,860.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,298 shares of company stock worth $81,043,730.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

