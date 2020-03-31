Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,916 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Netflix by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.58.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $370.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.78. The company has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.