Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,307 Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $90.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

