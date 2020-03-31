Bainco International Investors Acquires Shares of 1,002 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $262.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

