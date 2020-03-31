Bainco International Investors Acquires Shares of 1,002 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $262.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

