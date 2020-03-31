Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 62,179 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,179 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 687,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Lambiase acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Also, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda acquired 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Insiders have bought 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

