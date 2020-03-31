Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Shares of COST opened at $291.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.37 and its 200-day moving average is $299.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

