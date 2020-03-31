Bainco International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bainco International Investors decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.07.

TMO stock opened at $284.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.