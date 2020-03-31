Bainco International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

