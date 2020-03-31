Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

