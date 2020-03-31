Bainco International Investors Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bainco International Investors reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,419,000 after acquiring an additional 703,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 127,648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

