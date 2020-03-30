Credit Suisse AG Purchases 8,823 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of CSW Industrials worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSWI shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $937.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.14. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Storch Debra Von bought 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.