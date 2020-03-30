Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $45,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $47.89 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

