Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $139.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

