S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is Pearl River Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 849.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 304.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

SPGI stock opened at $239.75 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

