Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $71.75 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $71,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

