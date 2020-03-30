Brooktree Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

