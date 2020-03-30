Credit Suisse AG Acquires 44,506 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,506 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $21,852,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $262,702.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,360 shares of company stock worth $1,900,101. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

