Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $380,000 in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

