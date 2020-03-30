Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 210,940 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 210,940 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

