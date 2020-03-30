Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $72.51 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,768 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $123.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

