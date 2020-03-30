Brooktree Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,679 Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

MNRO stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.