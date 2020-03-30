Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 169 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after buying an additional 102,603 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,110.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,330.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,320.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock valued at $308,095,655. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

