Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,865 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 1.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Pembina Pipeline worth $186,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1569 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.00%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

