CA Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,134 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

