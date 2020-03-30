Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 4.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $75,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

NYSE CVX opened at $68.78 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

