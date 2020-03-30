Brooktree Capital Management Takes $29,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $218.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

