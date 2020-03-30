Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 4,501 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Sony were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 500,245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sony by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 183,015 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sony by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

