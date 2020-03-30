CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $761,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

