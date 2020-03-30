Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $161,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $247.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

