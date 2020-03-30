Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,935 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $81,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,489,589. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $161.56 on Monday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $331.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

