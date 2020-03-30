Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 16,864 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $247.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.