Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 4,670 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $242.45 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

