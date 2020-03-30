Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $157,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

Apple stock opened at $247.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.