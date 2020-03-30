Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $139.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average is $169.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

