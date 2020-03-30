Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,796 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $14.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

