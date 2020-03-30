Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vocera Communications worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 39,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $421,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,038. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $20.87 on Monday. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $35.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $667.94 million, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -0.01.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

