Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $76,000 in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 709,599 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 189,716 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,809,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $497.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.