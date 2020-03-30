Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.04. TIM Participacoes SA has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%. Equities analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSU. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

TIM Participacoes Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

