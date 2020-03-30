Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AERI. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

