DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,530.13 ($99.05).

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,002 ($65.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,470.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,421.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

