Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

